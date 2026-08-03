Bombay High Court denies pension to Ravindra Bidkar, Ramdas Shendge
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has turned down a pension request from two former Balchitravani staffers, saying they weren't officially state government employees.
Ravindra Bidkar and Ramdas Shendge worked for SIET (a group started with central funds that later became autonomous), but since they didn't hold civil service posts or retire as required, the court ruled they don't qualify for pensions.
e-Balbharati continues Balchitravani's mission
Balchitravani, launched in 1984 to make educational shows for Doordarshan, was shut down in 2017 due to money issues and technology changes.
Now, its mission lives on through e-Balbharati, a digital platform that's helping bring education into the modern era.
The court's decision highlights how old-school jobs are changing as education goes digital.