Bombay High Court pauses CINTAA election results after FWICE complaint

FWICE claims that CINTAA held elections on October 20 even though two separate court orders, one as recent as October 19, said not to.

The high court isn't taking this lightly: Justice Aarti Sathe has listed the matter for November 18, 2026, and for now, any followup on those election results is officially paused.

This is just the latest twist in an ongoing tussle between these two film industry groups over elections.