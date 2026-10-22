Bombay High Court pauses CINTAA election results after FWICE complaint
The Bombay High Court has hit pause on the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA)'s recent election results, asking it to explain why it went ahead with polls despite earlier court orders.
This move follows a complaint from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which says CINTAA ignored clear instructions from the court.
FWICE alleges CINTAA defied court orders
FWICE claims that CINTAA held elections on October 20 even though two separate court orders, one as recent as October 19, said not to.
The high court isn't taking this lightly: Justice Aarti Sathe has listed the matter for November 18, 2026, and for now, any followup on those election results is officially paused.
This is just the latest twist in an ongoing tussle between these two film industry groups over elections.