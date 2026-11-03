Bombay High Court tells BMC to restore Mirza's Diwali video
The Bombay High Court just told the BMC to put actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video back online.
The video was originally taken down after some political leaders accused her of being "anti-Hindu," but the judges were not happy about the controversy.
They highlighted how promoting environmental awareness and secular values should not get caught up in politics.
Judges back celebrity environmental messaging
The judges pointed out that other celebrity videos stayed up, so targeting Mirza's video felt unfair.
They backed BMC's decision to use celebrities for spreading public messages, saying it fits with ongoing efforts to cut air and noise pollution.
Restoring the video, they said, is about coming together for bigger causes, like protecting the environment, regardless of politics or religion.