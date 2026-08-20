Bombay High Court to hear Phadnis petition in Gandhi case

Phadnis argues the special court went too far by debating whether Savarkar was "brave or a coward," something he feels judges shouldn't decide.

He's also concerned about discussions on Savarkar's contribution to the freedom struggle, saying that falls within the domain of Parliament, not courtrooms.

Plus, he claims a right to meaningful life under Article 21 and says this right is violated by Mr. Gandhi's statements about Savarkar, and is asking for an Amicus Curiae to review the evidence.

The High Court will look into all this soon.