Why did Jon Bon Jovi cut his concert short?

A representative for Bon Jovi later confirmed to Page Six that the singer had been battling a sinus infection, which led to the show's early ending.

"Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending," his rep said.

The nine sold-out MSG shows mark Bon Jovi's return to live performances after a four-year hiatus due to vocal surgery.