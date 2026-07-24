Why did Jon Bon Jovi cut his concert short?
What's the story
Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, 64, abruptly ended his Forever Tour concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The unexpected early finish came after a 90-minute performance. He said to the audience, "I'm sorry, I'm hurt and you're not getting the best of me." "Don't throw away your ticket stubs. I'm going to figure something out." "Just hold onto it, we'll figure out how to reschedule," Bon Jovi said before leaving the stage.
Health update
Bon Jovi was suffering from a sinus infection
A representative for Bon Jovi later confirmed to Page Six that the singer had been battling a sinus infection, which led to the show's early ending.
"Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending," his rep said.
The nine sold-out MSG shows mark Bon Jovi's return to live performances after a four-year hiatus due to vocal surgery.
Performance comeback
The 'Forever Tour' marks Bon Jovi's return to live shows
The Forever Tour marks Bon Jovi's first tour since his 2022 vocal cord surgery.
In a statement announcing the tour, he expressed joy at being able to share these nights with fans and to have the band back together.
"I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience," he had said.
Band history
More about the band and its hits
Formed in New Jersey in 1983, Bon Jovi rose to fame with a string of glam rock hits throughout the 1980s.
Their 1986 album Slippery When Wet, featuring Livin' On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name, catapulted them to international fame.
The band also enjoyed massive success with their anthem It's My Life in 2000.