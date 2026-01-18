'Bone Lake': A fresh horror flick for thrill-seekers

The movie follows two couples whose chill lakeside getaway quickly unravels into chaos—think secrets, manipulation, and a fight to survive. The cast includes Maddie Hasson (Sage), Marco Pigossi (Diego), Alex Roe (Will), and Andra Nechita.

Where can you watch it & what do people think?

Bone Lake later became available on Netflix.

Critics are pretty into it—Rotten Tomatoes gives it an 84%, calling it "Unwavering in its psychological trappings, Bone Lake is a supercharged game of survival that yields a thrilling rabbit-hole of intrigue and fun."

Audience response is more mixed.