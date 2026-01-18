'Bone Lake': A fresh horror flick for thrill-seekers
Bone Lake, directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, first premiered at Fantastic Fest in September 2024 and hit US theaters on October 3, 2025.
It pulled in roughly $1.4 million worldwide—a solid run for an indie horror.
What's the story and who's in it?
The movie follows two couples whose chill lakeside getaway quickly unravels into chaos—think secrets, manipulation, and a fight to survive.
The cast includes Maddie Hasson (Sage), Marco Pigossi (Diego), Alex Roe (Will), and Andra Nechita.
Where can you watch it & what do people think?
Bone Lake later became available on Netflix.
Critics are pretty into it—Rotten Tomatoes gives it an 84%, calling it "Unwavering in its psychological trappings, Bone Lake is a supercharged game of survival that yields a thrilling rabbit-hole of intrigue and fun."
Audience response is more mixed.