Janhvi doesn't burden producers: Boney Kapoor amid Bollywood's entourage debate

Amid rising concerns over the skyrocketing entourage costs of film stars, veteran producer Boney Kapoor has discussed his daughter Janhvi Kapoor 's approach to handling travel expenses. In a recent interview with Game Changers YouTube channel, he revealed that Janhvi takes care of her own travel expenses when shooting for different films in different cities. "If she is traveling her maid...or traveling with any of her people...I have paid for their tickets, for the rooms also," he said.

Statement Kapoor shared specific instances Kapoor shared, "Once her cousin was traveling with her, so I paid for their tickets...for the rooms also." "Or when I have gone to see them, I have brought my own tickets and stayed in a room at my own expense." "In today's time, with every star there is an extra expense ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs per day."

Family anecdotes Anil Kapoor used to avoid laundry services in early days Kapoor also shared his personal experiences with managing film budgets. He recalled how his brother and actor Anil Kapoor used to avoid laundry services in five-star hotels during his early career to save costs. "When Anil used to go on shoots in his early days, he didn't use to give his clothes to the laundry because in five-star hotels, laundry used to be very expensive," he said.

Systemic concerns Corporate backing and studio involvement in films Kapoor also addressed the systemic nature of this issue, stating that it is largely corporate companies funding films now. "The entire system is at fault and it can't be changed by one person," he said. "There are less producers working right now, and all these producers are backed by studios." "90% of the films nowadays are being made on tables. If an actor isn't available, they will go for another one, and corporate is ready to spend all the money you need."