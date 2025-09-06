Amul celebrates 'Lokah's success with new post: See

By early September 2025, "Lokah" had already earned ₹63.9 crore in India—surpassing even some big names this year—and another ₹52 crore overseas. That puts its global total over ₹105 crore, with many crediting Kalyani's performance and Dominic Arun's direction for its success.

Here's what happens in 'Lokah'

The story follows Chandra as she returns to Bengaluru after two decades in Sweden, leaving two neighborhood boys curious about her mysterious past.

Producer Dulquer Salmaan praised Kalyani's dedication and has already begun work on Lokah Part 2—so fans can expect more superhero action soon.