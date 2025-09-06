Anurag Kashyap explains how 'Nishaanchi' is different from 'Wasseypur'
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has clarified that his upcoming film Nishaanchi is not similar to his cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. The 2012 crime saga was based on stories he heard, while Nishaanchi draws directly from his own experiences and upbringing in Kanpur and Lucknow. "Back when I made Wasseypur, I was in the storytelling zone of Mehboob Khan and K Asif," he told PTI.
Director's statement
This is how Kashyap explained the difference
Kashyap said, "Wasseypur, by contrast, is a story I heard through someone else. Nishaanchi brings to life my own memories, humor, quirks, language, and music: all inbuilt in me." "It's fictional, but it's driven by the joy of language, the joy of people and the very attitude of that place." The film is written by Kashyap with Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Nishaanchi'
Nishaanchi follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. The film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackray in the central double role, along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. It is backed by Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films and will be released on September 19, 2025.