Anurag Kashyap explains how 'Nishaanchi' is different from 'Wasseypur'

Director's statement

This is how Kashyap explained the difference

Kashyap said, "Wasseypur, by contrast, is a story I heard through someone else. Nishaanchi brings to life my own memories, humor, quirks, language, and music: all inbuilt in me." "It's fictional, but it's driven by the joy of language, the joy of people and the very attitude of that place." The film is written by Kashyap with Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel.