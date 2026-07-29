Booker 2026 longlist features 13 novels from over 160 entries
The 2026 Booker Prize longlist just dropped, spotlighting 13 standout novels picked from over 160 entries published in the past year.
Big names like previous winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart are back in the mix, joined by three debut authors and plenty of fresh faces.
Judge Mary Beard said the list offers "something for everyone" and spans the funny, unsettling, dystopian, and gritty.
Titles address homophobia family assisted-death dystopia
James's The Disappearers dives into homophobia in 1980s Jamaica, while Stuart's John of John looks at family struggles in Scotland's Outer Hebrides.
There are also unique picks like Emma Cline's Switzy, set around a journey toward a Zurich assisted-death clinic, and M John Harrison's post-apocalyptic The End of Everything.
Booker winner November 9 £50,000 prize
Shortlist drops September 22, with the winner revealed November 9.
Whoever takes home the Booker gets £50,000, not bad for a good story!