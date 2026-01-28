'Boong' makes history with BAFTA 2026 nomination
Entertainment
Boong, a film backed by Farhan Akhtar, just became India's only nominee in the Best Children's and Family Film category at the 2026 BAFTAs.
It's up against big names like Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2.
Boong stands out for spotlighting a boy from Manipur on a heartfelt mission to reunite his parents as a gift to his mom.
Why this matters
This is a huge moment for Indian—and especially Manipuri—cinema, breaking into an international race usually dominated by Hollywood.
Boong has already made waves at festivals in Toronto, Warsaw, Mumbai, and Melbourne.
The BAFTA ceremony happens on February 22, so all eyes are on whether this little film with a big heart can bring home the gold.