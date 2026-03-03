'Boong' to 'Charak': Films releasing in theaters this Friday
If you're looking for something new (or nostalgic) at the movies this week, March 6 brings a mix of fresh stories and familiar favorites to Indian theaters.
From the award-winning Manipuri film Boong and Tamil thriller Aasai, to the folklore-inspired Charak: Fair of Faith, there's plenty of variety.
Plus, rom-com fans can catch Hasee Toh Phasee back on the big screen, along with the brand-new relationship drama Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya.
'Boong,' 'Aasai,' and 'Charak'
Boong follows a young boy's heartfelt quest to reunite his family, while Aasai—starring Kathir and Divya Bharathi—puts a romantic spin on suspense as an adaptation of Malayalam hit Ishq.
Charak dives into mysterious rituals with Anjali Patil and Subrat Dutta in lead roles.
For something lighter or nostalgic, Hasee Toh Phasee returns after its original 2014 run, and Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya explores what happens when an unexpected third person shakes up a couple's life.