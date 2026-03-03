'Boong' to 'Charak': Films releasing in theaters this Friday Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

If you're looking for something new (or nostalgic) at the movies this week, March 6 brings a mix of fresh stories and familiar favorites to Indian theaters.

From the award-winning Manipuri film Boong and Tamil thriller Aasai, to the folklore-inspired Charak: Fair of Faith, there's plenty of variety.

Plus, rom-com fans can catch Hasee Toh Phasee back on the big screen, along with the brand-new relationship drama Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya.