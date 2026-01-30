'Border 2' continues to fall; collects ₹224cr in Week 1
What's the story
The war drama Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has reportedly slowed down at the box office after a promising start. The film earned ₹11.25 crore on Thursday (Day 7), taking its total domestic collection to ₹224.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. Despite the slight dip in collections, the film continues to impress audiences with its patriotic fervor and Deol's commanding presence.
Box office journey
'Border 2' witnessed a downfall in collections post-holiday window
Released on January 23, Border 2 opened with an impressive ₹30 crore net in India. The film witnessed a steady rise over the next few days, collecting ₹36.5 crore on Day 2, ₹54.5 crore on Day 3, and a massive ₹59 crore on Day 4 (Republic Day). However, Days 5 and 6 saw a decline with collections of ₹20 crore and ₹13 crore respectively.
Occupancy trends
'Border 2' occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the week
The Hindi film's overall occupancy rate on Thursday (January 29, 2026) stood at a modest 14.52%. It fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording an occupancy of 6.67%, afternoon shows rising to 14.23%, and evening shows hitting 17.05%. The highest occupancy was recorded during night shows at 20.11%.
Film details
'Border 2' is a sequel to the 1997 classic
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 war classic of the same name. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series and JP Films, pays tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The ensemble cast also includes Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.