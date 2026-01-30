'Border 2' continues to fall; collects ₹224cr in Week 1

The war drama Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol , Varun Dhawan , Diljit Dosanjh , and Ahan Shetty , has reportedly slowed down at the box office after a promising start. The film earned ₹11.25 crore on Thursday (Day 7), taking its total domestic collection to ₹224.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. Despite the slight dip in collections, the film continues to impress audiences with its patriotic fervor and Deol's commanding presence.

Box office journey 'Border 2' witnessed a downfall in collections post-holiday window Released on January 23, Border 2 opened with an impressive ₹30 crore net in India. The film witnessed a steady rise over the next few days, collecting ₹36.5 crore on Day 2, ₹54.5 crore on Day 3, and a massive ₹59 crore on Day 4 (Republic Day). However, Days 5 and 6 saw a decline with collections of ₹20 crore and ₹13 crore respectively.

Occupancy trends 'Border 2' occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the week The Hindi film's overall occupancy rate on Thursday (January 29, 2026) stood at a modest 14.52%. It fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording an occupancy of 6.67%, afternoon shows rising to 14.23%, and evening shows hitting 17.05%. The highest occupancy was recorded during night shows at 20.11%.

