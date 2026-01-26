'Border 2' box office: Sunny Deol's sequel storms past ₹113cr in 3 days

Border 2, the follow-up to the classic 1997 war film, dropped on January 22-23 and is already making serious waves. Directed by Anurag Singh, this Hindi war drama brings back Sunny Deol as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh joining the action alongside Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Sharma.

In numbers: The movie's box office run has been wild—₹30 crore on Day 1, ₹36.5 crore on Day 2 (up over 21%), and then a huge jump to ₹50.83 crore on Day 3 (about a 39% spike).

That's a total of ₹117.33 crore in India within just three days across 12,375 shows!

Globally it's hit ₹100.20 crore so far—including ₹14.43 crore from overseas.

What makes it stand out? Border 2 dives into real events from Operation Chengiz Khan during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and was shot at actual defense locations like INS Vikrant for extra authenticity.

Fans are loving its intense battle scenes and especially Sunny Deol's performance—it seems nostalgia plus strong reviews are fueling its big numbers.