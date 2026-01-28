'Border 2' earns ₹196.5cr in 5 days; here's the breakdown
Border 2, the action-packed sequel to the classic 1997 film, hit theaters on January 23, 2026.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, it depicts the courage of Indian soldiers during a wartime period.
The film mixes intense war drama with a strong sense of patriotism.
In numbers:
Border 2 kicked off with ₹30cr on Day 1 in India and climbed to ₹36.5cr on Day 2.
Sunday saw a huge jump to ₹54.5cr, while Republic Day brought in an impressive ₹59cr before Tuesday's dip to ₹19.5cr—totaling ₹199.5cr in just five days domestically.
Worldwide gross stands at ₹270.7cr.
Should you watch it?
If you're into big-screen war action or want some serious patriotic feels (plus a dose of Sunny Deol nostalgia), Border 2 could be your pick—it's getting good buzz for its emotional storytelling and high-octane battle scenes.