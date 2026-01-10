Next Article
'Border 2' hits theaters January 2026; teaser drops
Entertainment
The much-awaited sequel to Border lands in cinemas on January 23, 2026.
Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border 2 introduces a new generation of Indian soldiers, with Varun Dhawan taking on the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC.
The real Major's wife has shared her blessing for how Dhawan is honoring her husband's legacy.
Where can you watch it?
Border 2 is headed exclusively to theaters—no word yet on streaming or home release plans. It's set for a big-screen experience.
Who else is in the cast?
Alongside Dhawan, you'll see Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.
The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced under T-Series and J.P.Films.