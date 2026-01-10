'Border 2' hits theaters January 2026; teaser drops Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

The much-awaited sequel to Border lands in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border 2 introduces a new generation of Indian soldiers, with Varun Dhawan taking on the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC.

The real Major's wife has shared her blessing for how Dhawan is honoring her husband's legacy.