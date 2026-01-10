'Dhurandhar' slows down but smashes box office records

New milestones and a sequel on the way

Dhurandhar is now officially the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, raking in ₹840 crore at home and an impressive ₹1,240 crore worldwide.

With real-life events like the Kandahar hijack woven into its plot—and big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt joining Singh—the film has resonated with audiences.

Fans can already look forward to Dhurandhar 2, set for release during major festivals in March 2027.