'Dhurandhar' slows down but smashes box office records
Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar is finally losing a bit of steam after a blockbuster run, earning about ₹3.93 crore on Day 37 and pushing its domestic total to nearly ₹800 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film saw decent crowds even in its fifth week, with afternoon shows picking up more viewers than mornings.
New milestones and a sequel on the way
Dhurandhar is now officially the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, raking in ₹840 crore at home and an impressive ₹1,240 crore worldwide.
With real-life events like the Kandahar hijack woven into its plot—and big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt joining Singh—the film has resonated with audiences.
Fans can already look forward to Dhurandhar 2, set for release during major festivals in March 2027.