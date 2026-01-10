Next Article
Vijay's 'Theri' returns to theaters for Pongal 2026
Entertainment
Vijay's action-packed hit Theri is coming back to the big screen on January 15, 2026, just in time for its 10th-anniversary celebration and Pongal festivities.
Directed by Atlee, the film stars Vijay in dual roles alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.
Only in theaters this time
The re-release has been announced for theaters, with no mention yet of streaming or digital options.
Theri was such a fan favorite that it inspired remakes in Sinhala and Assamese.
Why now?
The timing lines up with delays for Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan, which is still waiting on a censor board decision expected later this month.
So if you're missing Vijay on screen, Theri's return might be just what you need.