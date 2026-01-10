Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' arrives in theaters January 2026
Get ready—Mardaani 3 is landing in cinemas earlier than planned, now releasing on January 30, 2026.
Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time taking on a case involving missing girls across India.
What's the story and who's behind it?
The poster sets the tone: Shivani stands with a group of girls marked "missing," hinting at a gritty plot about abduction.
Rani Mukerji describes this chapter as "dark, deadly and brutal," pitting Shivani against ruthless criminals.
The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, written by Aayush Gupta, and produced by Aditya Chopra.
Where can you watch it?
Mardaani 3 will be released only in theaters on January 30—no streaming or satellite details have been shared yet.
The franchise stands out for spotlighting gender-based crimes and strong female leads in Bollywood.