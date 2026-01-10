Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' arrives in theaters January 2026

What's the story and who's behind it?

The poster sets the tone: Shivani stands with a group of girls marked "missing," hinting at a gritty plot about abduction.

Rani Mukerji describes this chapter as "dark, deadly and brutal," pitting Shivani against ruthless criminals.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, written by Aayush Gupta, and produced by Aditya Chopra.