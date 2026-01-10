Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' to release on January 30

The film's poster features Mukerji holding a gun and staring into the camera, surrounded by a group of girls standing behind her. The word "missing" is written on their faces, hinting at the case Roy will be working on. Fans have expressed their excitement for Mardaani 3, with one commenting on YRF's Instagram post, "When it is Rani Mukerji, movie runs on her name."

She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3 . Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan. #AbhirajMinawala | #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/5CYRLnWgNS

Film expectations

'Mardaani 3' promises higher adrenaline rush

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is expected to take the adrenaline rush a notch higher than its predecessors. Earlier, Mukerji had said, "When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher." Apart from Mardaani 3, Mukerji will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King later this year.