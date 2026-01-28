'Border 2' is 2026's biggest Indian box office hit
Border 2, a war drama directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
Released on January 23 around Republic Day, it struck a chord with audiences thanks to its nostalgic vibe and patriotic theme.
In numbers:
The film raked in ₹32.10cr on day one, followed by ₹40.59cr on day two and an impressive ₹57.20cr on day three.
By day five, collections soared to ₹216.79cr net in India—overtaking Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad (₹198.55cr) as 2026's top earner so far.
Big wins for the cast
This is Sunny Deol's second movie after Gadar 2 to cross the ₹200cr mark, while it's a first for both Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.
With a reported budget of ₹275cr (including marketing), Border 2 is also Deol's most expensive project yet—a milestone moment for everyone involved.