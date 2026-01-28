'Border 2' is 2026's biggest Indian box office hit

In numbers:

The film raked in ₹32.10cr on day one, followed by ₹40.59cr on day two and an impressive ₹57.20cr on day three.

By day five, collections soared to ₹216.79cr net in India—overtaking Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad (₹198.55cr) as 2026's top earner so far.