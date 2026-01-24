'Border 2' opens much lower than 'Gadar 2' at ₹30cr
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's Border 2 kicked off with ₹30 crore on day one—quite a bit less than Gadar 2's massive ₹40.1 crore opening.
The film ran into some technical hiccups during morning shows, but those got sorted quickly.
Despite big buzz and nostalgia, Border 2's debut was slowed down by tough competition from Dhurandhar.
How it stacks up: 'Border 2' vs 'Gadar 2'
Both movies star Deol, but their box office stories are pretty different. Gadar 2 had the advantage of major nostalgia and also faced competition from Akshay Kumar backed OMG 2 when it released, making its run smoother.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, brings a new story from the same era—but now its fate depends on whether weekend audiences spread good word-of-mouth.