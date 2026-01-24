'Border 2' opens much lower than 'Gadar 2' at ₹30cr

How it stacks up: 'Border 2' vs 'Gadar 2'

Both movies star Deol, but their box office stories are pretty different. Gadar 2 had the advantage of major nostalgia and also faced competition from Akshay Kumar backed OMG 2 when it released, making its run smoother.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, brings a new story from the same era—but now its fate depends on whether weekend audiences spread good word-of-mouth.