'Border 2' producer backs up meme fodder Varun Dhawan
After Border 2's new song dropped, Varun Dhawan started trending—not just for his acting, but for memes poking fun at his facial expressions.
While social media had a field day, producer Nidhi Dutta stepped in to back him up, saying real appreciation from the military means more than online jokes.
'Biggest victory': Dutta on why online jokes don't matter
The trolling took off after Ghar Kab Aaoge released, with social media full of memes about Varun's expressions.
But Dutta shared that Varun's "biggest victory" was being praised by Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya (whose father he plays in the film).
The colonel even said he was amazed by how well Varun portrayed his dad.
Director Anurag Singh also defends Varun; film's box office collection
Director Anurag Singh also defended Varun, pointing out that trolls "owe Varun an apology" since Border 2 made a massive ₹167 crore worldwide in just three days.
Meanwhile, Varun took it all in stride—he said he believes good work speaks for itself.
The film hits theaters.