'Border 2' smashes records as Sunny Deol's biggest opener Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

Sunny Deol is back in action with Border 2, and the box office numbers are wild. In just three days, this war drama has pulled in ₹121-129.89 crore across India.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, the film is a sequel to the original Border, diving into the India-Pakistan conflict through the Army, Air Force, and Navy.