'Border 2' smashes records as Sunny Deol's biggest opener
Sunny Deol is back in action with Border 2, and the box office numbers are wild. In just three days, this war drama has pulled in ₹121-129.89 crore across India.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, the film is a sequel to the original Border, diving into the India-Pakistan conflict through the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
In numbers:
Border 2 saw its earnings jump day after day—starting with ₹30-32.10 crore on Day 1, then up to ₹36.5-40.59 crore on Day 2 (a solid boost), and hitting ₹54.5-57.20 crore on Day 3 (almost a 50% surge).
It outpaced Jaat's entire lifetime collection of ₹90.34 crore in just one weekend!
With advance bookings strong for Day 4 and a Republic Day holiday coming up, it could reach an extended weekend total of about ₹175-190 crore (net).
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy war dramas or want to see Sunny Deol leading from the front again, Border 2 is definitely worth checking out—especially if you love big-screen action with plenty of patriotic vibes.