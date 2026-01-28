'Border 2' storms the box office with ₹210cr in 5 days

In numbers:

The film kicked off strong with ₹30cr on Friday and kept climbing: ₹36.5cr Saturday, ₹54.5cr Sunday, then a massive ₹59cr on Republic Day Monday.

By Tuesday (Day 5), estimates varied: one box-office estimate put Day 5 at ₹21-23cr (total ₹215cr), while other sources estimated about ₹15-17cr (total ₹208-210cr) or ₹15.58cr (total ₹195.58cr).

Globally, it's pulled in up to ₹263cr so far (with about ₹35cr from overseas).

For Deol, it is now his second-biggest hit; for Dhawan, rankings vary by metric — it's been reported as his second-highest worldwide grosser, while India-net figures put it as his biggest in India.