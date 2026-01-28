'Border 2' storms the box office with ₹210cr in 5 days
Border 2, the action-packed sequel to the 1997 classic, is making serious waves.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, this Hindi war drama taps into patriotic vibes and big-screen spectacle—drawing huge crowds across India.
In numbers:
The film kicked off strong with ₹30cr on Friday and kept climbing: ₹36.5cr Saturday, ₹54.5cr Sunday, then a massive ₹59cr on Republic Day Monday.
By Tuesday (Day 5), estimates varied: one box-office estimate put Day 5 at ₹21-23cr (total ₹215cr), while other sources estimated about ₹15-17cr (total ₹208-210cr) or ₹15.58cr (total ₹195.58cr).
Globally, it's pulled in up to ₹263cr so far (with about ₹35cr from overseas).
For Deol, it is now his second-biggest hit; for Dhawan, rankings vary by metric — it's been reported as his second-highest worldwide grosser, while India-net figures put it as his biggest in India.
Why is everyone watching?
If you're into high-energy war stories or just love a good crowd-pleaser with plenty of action and emotion, Border 2 delivers.
It's getting packed single screens in smaller towns as well as solid numbers at multiplexes—so whether you're watching for nostalgia or just want an epic movie night out with friends, this one's worth checking out.