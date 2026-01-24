'Border 2' trailer: Sunny Deol and team gear up for a high-stakes war drama
The Border 2 teaser was unveiled, bringing back the iconic war film vibe with intense action from the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh portraying real-life military figures.
Operation Changez sets the tone
The teaser opens with Sunny's inspiring voiceover. We see Pakistani forces, and Dhawan, Dosanjh, and Shetty take on combat roles.
There's a strong mix of patriotic energy and personal moments between soldiers and their families.
Release buzz is real
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 hits theaters January 23.
Advance bookings are already outpacing recent releases—looks like everyone's ready for some Republic Day weekend action.