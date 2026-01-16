'Border 2' trailer: Sunny Deol's dialogue steals the show
The Border 2 trailer just landed and it's already turning heads with intense war scenes—think battalions charging, navy ships in action, and air battles (coverage notes air action and a pilot role).
The movie is set to release on January 23, 2026.
What stands out
Alongside all the action, the trailer highlights emotional moments from soldiers' lives and their families.
Sunny Deol really owns his scenes, especially with his bold closing line: "Hume kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yahan Eid par bakre kaate jaate hain." which has quickly become a trending quote online.
Cast & crew
Sunny Deol returns from the original Border film, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, among others (he directed the first one), Border 2 is inspired by real events.