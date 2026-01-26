'Border 2': Varun Dhawan wins over critics and fans
Varun Dhawan is getting a lot of love for his role in Border 2, even though some people doubted him before the movie dropped.
Director Anurag Singh stood by him, pointing out Dhawan's range in movies like Badlapur and October—and it looks like that faith paid off.
Box office buzz and more details
Singh called Dhawan a "damn good actor," and now the numbers back it up: Border 2 pulled in ₹121cr in just three days.
The film is still going strong, with both critics and audiences praising Dhawan's performance.