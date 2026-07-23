Boseman brothers ask LA court to remove widow as administrator

Chadwick Boseman's brothers, Derrick and Kevin, are asking a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as manager of his estate.

They say she has not distributed assets nearly four years after a court order and has kept control over things like royalties, intellectual property rights, bank accounts, and union payments.

There are also unresolved payouts, like a $40,000 policy owed to Chadwick's mother and an IRA that is still open.