Boseman brothers ask LA court to remove widow as administrator
Chadwick Boseman's brothers, Derrick and Kevin, are asking a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as manager of his estate.
They say she has not distributed assets nearly four years after a court order and has kept control over things like royalties, intellectual property rights, bank accounts, and union payments.
There are also unresolved payouts, like a $40,000 policy owed to Chadwick's mother and an IRA that is still open.
Boseman brothers seek Rubin as administrator
To move things forward, the brothers want a forensic accountant named Jason Rubin to take over as administrator.
Their main goal is to make sure everything is handled transparently and that their parents' interests are respected.
So far, Ledward's team has not commented. By California law, Ledward gets one-half the estate; Chadwick's parents get 25%.