'Boston Blue' season 2 premieres October 9 after Rodgers's crash
Boston Blue is back for season two on CBS, landing Friday, October 9, at 10pm ET.
The story picks up after a quick time jump from last season's finale, yep, that moment when Detective Brian Rodgers's car was intentionally T-boned and sent into a river.
Donnie Wahlberg returns as Danny Reagan, ready for more action.
Reagan faces sergeant exam decision
Early episodes will dive into what really happened to Detective Rodgers after his crash.
There's also talk of Danny agreeing to take the sergeant's exam, plus Detective Lena Silver is back on duty after her recovery.
We'll see Boston D.A. Mae Silver juggling her re-election campaign and plenty of drama inside the police department.
The main cast returns, with Marisa Ramirez and a guest appearance by Will Estes as Jamie Reagan.
Catch new episodes on CBS or stream anytime on Paramount+.