Box office: 'Aashakal Aayiram' nears ₹5cr mark globally

Looking at film in numbers

Starting at ₹60 lakh on day one, the film kept its momentum—earning ₹85 lakh on day two and crossing ₹1 crore by day three.

Collections dipped midweek but stayed steady overall, then dropped to ₹20 lakh on day seven before picking up again with ₹54 lakh by day nine.

Its blend of family drama and industry commentary seems to be keeping viewers interested.