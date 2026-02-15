Box office: 'Aashakal Aayiram' nears ₹5cr mark globally
The Malayalam film "Aashakal Aayiram," starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, is just shy of the ₹5 crore mark globally after nine days in theaters.
The movie's father-son duo has clicked with family audiences, helping it bounce back from mixed reviews and even see a big jump in collections on day nine.
Looking at film in numbers
Starting at ₹60 lakh on day one, the film kept its momentum—earning ₹85 lakh on day two and crossing ₹1 crore by day three.
Collections dipped midweek but stayed steady overall, then dropped to ₹20 lakh on day seven before picking up again with ₹54 lakh by day nine.
Its blend of family drama and industry commentary seems to be keeping viewers interested.