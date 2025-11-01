Box office: 'Baahubali - The Epic' tops 'Avatar's record Entertainment Nov 01, 2025

SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali - The Epic" just made a blockbuster return to theaters, pulling in ₹9.25 crore on its first day back—breaking the record set by "Gabbar Singh."

With a total of ₹10.40 crore from this re-release, it's now the 10th highest-grossing re-released film in India and has officially topped "Avatar," which during its re-release had minted ₹10 crore.