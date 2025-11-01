Next Article
Box office: 'Baahubali - The Epic' tops 'Avatar's record
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali - The Epic" just made a blockbuster return to theaters, pulling in ₹9.25 crore on its first day back—breaking the record set by "Gabbar Singh."
With a total of ₹10.40 crore from this re-release, it's now the 10th highest-grossing re-released film in India and has officially topped "Avatar," which during its re-release had minted ₹10 crore.
'Baahubali - The Epic' in numbers
After premiering on October 30 and releasing nationwide on October 31, the film picked up ₹1.15 crore just from previews.
Starring Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar, it's already sold over five lakh tickets online—a clear sign that audiences are still loving the epic adventure, even years after its original run.