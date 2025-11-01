'We are all...responsible': Ajith Kumar defends Vijay after Karur stampede

Actor Ajith Kumar has spoken about the tragic stampede that occurred at actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay 's political rally in Karur , Tamil Nadu. The incident, which took place on September 27 and left 41 people dead and over 60 injured, has sent shockwaves across the state. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith said that Vijay alone is not responsible for the tragedy.

Collective accountability 'We are all responsible for it' Ajith stressed, "That individual (Vijay) alone is not responsible; we are all responsible for it, and I think even the media has a part to play in this." He added, "Today I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd, to show your crowd. All this has to end."

Fan conduct 'All this has to end' Ajith also expressed concern over certain fan behavior, such as bursting firecrackers and tearing screens in the name of celebration. He said, "I'm not trying to put anybody down, but like I say, there's so much happening in Tamil Nadu today...." "I mean, you have a crowd that goes for a cricket match, you don't see all this happening there...Why is it happening only in theatres?" "It projects the whole film industry, world over, in a bad light."