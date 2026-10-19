Box office: Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' defeats Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar'
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, has failed to outperform Yami Gautam Dhar's horror comedy Nayyi Navelli at the domestic box office. After its opening weekend, Prahaar grossed ₹10.86cr and netted ₹9.15cr, while Nayyi Navelli earned a gross of ₹13.88cr and a net of ₹11.65cr during the same period. Both films were released on Friday (October 16).
Box office performance
Looking at 'Prahaar' in numbers
On its first Sunday (day 3), Prahaar earned ₹3.65cr from 3,730 screens, marking a 15.9% increase from its first Saturday (day 2) collection of ₹3.15cr from 3,908 screens.
This was also a significant jump from its opening-day earnings of ₹2.35cr from 4,133 screens despite the reduction in show numbers by at least a couple hundred every day.
Box office performance
'Nayyi Navelli' in numbers
Similarly, Nayyi Navelli earned ₹4.4cr from 5,546 screens on its first Sunday (day 3), a 10% increase from its first Saturday (day 2) collection of ₹4cr from 5,945 screens.
This was also an improvement on its opening-day earnings of ₹3.25cr from 6,281 screens.
Like Prahaar, the number of shows for Nayyi Navelli is also decreasing, but the film has remained steady.
Competition
Both films will face competition from 'Udta Teer'
Both Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli have four more days to optimize their box office runs before the release of several new films on Friday (October 23).
The biggest among them is Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer spy comedy Udta Teer.
Other films releasing on Friday are Clayface, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, 418, and Tum Mere Ho, among others.