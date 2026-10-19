Box office: Yami's 'Nayyi Navelli' defeats Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar'

On its first Sunday (day 3), Prahaar earned ₹3.65cr from 3,730 screens, marking a 15.9% increase from its first Saturday (day 2) collection of ₹3.15cr from 3,908 screens.

This was also a significant jump from its opening-day earnings of ₹2.35cr from 4,133 screens despite the reduction in show numbers by at least a couple hundred every day.