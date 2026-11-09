'Ramayana' debuts strong but fails to beat 'Dhurandhar 2' 

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, featuring Singh, raked in ₹102.55 crore India net on its opening day (March 19). The film's India gross was ₹123 crore and worldwide gross was around ₹226.6 crore.

In contrast, Kapoor's Ramayana opened on November 5 with a collection of ₹64.85 crore India net (₹77.5 crore India gross; ₹128.75 crore worldwide gross), per Sacnilk.