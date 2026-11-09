'Ramayana' crosses ₹500cr mark in just 4 days!
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles, has crossed the ₹500cr mark worldwide within just four days of its release. The mythological drama has also crossed the ₹230cr milestone in India net collections.
Box office performance
Day 4 collections and worldwide gross
The film raked in ₹56.15cr on Sunday, November 8, despite a dip from Saturday's earnings. This brings its total worldwide gross to a staggering ₹507.2cr, per Sacnilk reports.
Released on November 5, the film has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages and has reportedly earned ₹285.2cr domestically and ₹222cr from international markets so far!
Weekend earnings
'Ramayana's India net collection on Sunday
The film's India net collection stood at ₹56.15cr on Sunday from 21,719 shows, marking a 19.6% drop compared to Saturday's earnings of ₹69.8cr. This dip followed a significant jump in collections on its third day (from Day 2's ₹48.05cr).
The Hindi version led the day's collections with ₹36.75cr from 17,714 shows, followed by Kannada (₹7.25cr), Telugu (₹6.25cr), Tamil (₹3.15cr), and Malayalam (₹2.75cr).
New milestone
The film crosses ₹200cr mark in India!
The film has now achieved another box office milestone with its India net earnings crossing ₹200cr. The cumulative India net collection currently stands at ₹238.85cr, while the gross total has reached ₹285.2cr.
It started its theatrical journey with ₹64.85cr on Thursday, followed by a decline to ₹48.05cr on Friday and a significant recovery to ₹69.8cr on Saturday before Sunday's slight dip!
Occupancy rates
Language-wise occupancy report for 'Ramayana'
The film's various language versions have seen different occupancy rates. The Malayalam version recorded the highest at 91.9%, followed by Tamil (87.5%), Kannada (75.9%), Telugu (60.4%), and Hindi (29%).
Among individual formats, the Hindi 3D version saw an overall occupancy of 36.97%. Morning, afternoon, and evening shows registered occupancies of 32.62%, 46.31%, and 32%, respectively, while the Hindi 2D version reported an overall occupancy of 31.85%.
Strategic timing
Looking at reasons behind film's success
The film's release strategy has also played a crucial role in its box office performance.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend was released ahead of Diwali, with Lakshmi Puja falling on its fourth day in theaters. This festive period usually gives major releases an edge in attracting larger audiences.
The film reimagines the epic battle between Rama and Ravana on a grand scale and stars Kapoor, Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, among others.