'Ramayana' crosses ₹500cr mark in just 4 days!

The film raked in ₹56.15cr on Sunday, November 8, despite a dip from Saturday's earnings. This brings its total worldwide gross to a staggering ₹507.2cr, per Sacnilk reports.

Released on November 5, the film has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages and has reportedly earned ₹285.2cr domestically and ₹222cr from international markets so far!