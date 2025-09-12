Box office buzz: 'Demon Slayer' becomes India's highest-grossing anime film Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle just made history in India, becoming the country's highest-grossing anime film via advance bookings before its release on September 12, 2025.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, the movie pulled in a massive ₹30 crore in advance ticket sales with over two lakh tickets sold at national chains—even before opening day.

Fans could catch it on more than 1,700 screens nationwide, with options to watch in Japanese or dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.