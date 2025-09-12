Box office buzz: 'Demon Slayer' becomes India's highest-grossing anime film
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle just made history in India, becoming the country's highest-grossing anime film via advance bookings before its release on September 12, 2025.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, the movie pulled in a massive ₹30 crore in advance ticket sales with over two lakh tickets sold at national chains—even before opening day.
Fans could catch it on more than 1,700 screens nationwide, with options to watch in Japanese or dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.
'Infinity Castle' beats 'Jujutsu Kaisen,' 'One Piece' in pre-sales
Infinity Castle's pre-sales were the third highest of any film this year at national multiplexes—right up there with big Bollywood and Hollywood hits.
Opening day numbers landed between ₹12-15 crore (and might hit ₹20 crore), making it India's biggest anime release ever.
Distributors and multiplex chains rolled out extra early morning and midnight shows to keep up with student and youth demand.
New wave of anime in India
This movie's blend of emotional storytelling and stunning animation really connected with young viewers across India.
Its success signals a new era for anime here—proving that global content and diverse genres are winning over Indian audiences like never before.