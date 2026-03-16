Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' breaks records ahead of release

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a high-octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is already making waves before its release. As the sequel to last year's blockbuster Dhurandhar, this film has fans buzzing with excitement, especially after the original earned over ₹10 billion (about ₹1,000 crore) worldwide.

Advance ticket sales in India Advance bookings in India have hit ₹15.53 crore (₹23.69 crore with block seats).

Paid previews alone brought in ₹37.50 crore from about 3.36 lakh tickets across 13,489 shows.

The Hindi 2D version led sales with an average ticket price of ₹355.

Mumbai's premium recliners set a new record at ₹3,100 per seat, beating Pushpa 2's previous high.

International pre-sales and projected opening day collection Internationally, North American pre-sales have been reported between about $2.8 million and $4.05 million for the opening weekend, putting Dhurandhar 2 on track toward roughly $3 million there.

Worldwide advance bookings are over ₹50 crore. With paid previews on March 18 and the full release on March 19 (including South dubbed versions), it's aiming for a record-breaking opening day that could top ₹100 crore net, well above this year's current best.