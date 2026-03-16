Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects ₹30cr+ in advance sales
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already making waves, pulling in over ₹100 crore in advance bookings before its March 19 release.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel to the hit Dhurandhar will drop in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
'Dhurandhar 2' breaks records of 'Jawan,' 'Animal'
On Day 1 alone, Dhurandhar 2 sold about 336,306 tickets across India and grossed ₹15.53 crore (₹23.69 crore with block seats).
By March 15 afternoon, sales reached ₹30.5 crore with national chains moving a massive 125,000 tickets within the first day (just behind Jawan's all-time record).
Internationally, the film set a new bar too: North American pre-sales hit $686,000 for previews (43,000 tickets), outpacing Animal's earlier record.
Overseas weekend earnings are around ₹60 crore, so this one's shaping up as a true global blockbuster even before it hits screens!