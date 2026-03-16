Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects ₹30cr+ in advance sales

'Dhurandhar 2' breaks records of 'Jawan,' 'Animal'

On Day 1 alone, Dhurandhar 2 sold about 336,306 tickets across India and grossed ₹15.53 crore (₹23.69 crore with block seats).

By March 15 afternoon, sales reached ₹30.5 crore with national chains moving a massive 125,000 tickets within the first day (just behind Jawan's all-time record).

Internationally, the film set a new bar too: North American pre-sales hit $686,000 for previews (43,000 tickets), outpacing Animal's earlier record.

Overseas weekend earnings are around ₹60 crore, so this one's shaping up as a true global blockbuster even before it hits screens!