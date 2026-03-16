Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' eyes ₹100cr weekend Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Mark your calendars for March 19, 2026: Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is hitting theaters in five languages on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

To build hype, reports say the original Dhurandhar may return from March 12 (India) and March 13 (overseas), subject to confirmation.