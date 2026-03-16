Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' eyes ₹100cr weekend
Mark your calendars for March 19, 2026: Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is hitting theaters in five languages on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.
To build hype, reports say the original Dhurandhar may return from March 12 (India) and March 13 (overseas), subject to confirmation.
'Dhurandhar 2' to clash with 'Aadu 3'
Fans are already showing up in a big way: Trackers report opening-weekend pre-sales of around ₹100 crore worldwide, including roughly ₹85 lakh from premiere shows and about ₹16 lakh gross on day 1 in Kerala, with combined Kerala advance bookings reported to have crossed ₹1 crore.
But Dhurandhar 2 isn't alone; it'll share its release day with Aadu 3.
Everything to know about 'Aadu 3'
Aadu 3 brings Jayasurya back as Shaji Pappan, with several actors playing dual roles.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and featuring music by Shaan Rahman, the film has brushed off release rumors and is all set to launch on schedule.