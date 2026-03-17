Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar' sequel rakes in ₹31.9cr
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel, is already making waves before its March 19 release (with paid previews on March 18).
Advance bookings have hit ₹31.9 crore.
Advance ticket sales in India
The sequel has already generated about ₹31.9 crore in advance bookings, showing just how hyped fans are this time.
OTT details and cast ensemble
It's not just India; it has seen strong overseas advance interest, and global pre-sales have been strong.
After theaters, you'll be able to catch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.