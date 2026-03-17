Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar' sequel rakes in ₹31.9cr

The sequel has already generated about ₹31.9 crore in advance bookings, showing just how hyped fans are this time.

OTT details and cast ensemble

It's not just India; it has seen strong overseas advance interest, and global pre-sales have been strong.

After theaters, you'll be able to catch Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.