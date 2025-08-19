Box office buzz: 'Saiyaara' drives highest-grossing month in 18 months Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

July 2025 was huge for Indian cinemas, with box office collections reaching ₹1,430cr, the highest for any month this year and the strongest in the last 18 months.

"Saiyaara" led the charge, pulling in ₹392cr by itself, while big titles like "Superman" and "Jurassic Park: Rebirth" also packed theaters—making it the busiest month in a year and a half.