Box office buzz: 'Saiyaara' drives highest-grossing month in 18 months
July 2025 was huge for Indian cinemas, with box office collections reaching ₹1,430cr, the highest for any month this year and the strongest in the last 18 months.
"Saiyaara" led the charge, pulling in ₹392cr by itself, while big titles like "Superman" and "Jurassic Park: Rebirth" also packed theaters—making it the busiest month in a year and a half.
PVR INOX's report shows regional films are leading the charge
Ajay Bijli from PVR INOX credits this success to a strong mix of Hindi, Hollywood, and regional movies.
From January to July 2025, total earnings jumped 22% over last year to ₹7,175cr.
Hindi films grabbed the biggest share at 40%, followed by Telugu (19%), Tamil (15%), and Hollywood (12%).
Analysts say this momentum could help break previous annual records—proof that moviegoers are loving the variety on offer.