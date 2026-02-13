Box office collection: 'Aashakal Aayiram' earns over ₹3cr

Meanwhile, the film's music is creating a buzz

The movie saw steady earnings through the week—peaking midweek before a drop of more than half—but night shows were the strongest part of the day, showing families are still turning up.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan's re-sung version of "Pathinalam Ravinte" has started a debate online, with fans debating how it stacks up against MG Sreekumar's 2001 original.

The music's definitely got people listening—and chatting!