Box office collection: 'Aashakal Aayiram' earns over ₹3cr
Entertainment
"Aashakal Aayiram," the new family drama starring real-life father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, pulled in ₹3.9cr at the Indian box office during its debut week.
The film, directed by G Prajith, is drawing crowds for its heartfelt family story and the rare on-screen pairing of Jayaram and his son.
Meanwhile, the film's music is creating a buzz
The movie saw steady earnings through the week—peaking midweek before a drop of more than half—but night shows were the strongest part of the day, showing families are still turning up.
Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan's re-sung version of "Pathinalam Ravinte" has started a debate online, with fans debating how it stacks up against MG Sreekumar's 2001 original.
The music's definitely got people listening—and chatting!