Box office collection: Anaswara Rajan's 'With Love' nears ₹20 crore Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Anaswara Rajan's Tamil romance With Love is on the verge of hitting ₹20 crore at the box office, just 10 days after its February 6 release.

The film started strong with ₹1.6 crore in its opening weekend and reached ₹13.4 crore by the end of week one.