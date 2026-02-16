Box office collection: Anaswara Rajan's 'With Love' nears ₹20 crore
Anaswara Rajan's Tamil romance With Love is on the verge of hitting ₹20 crore at the box office, just 10 days after its February 6 release.
The film started strong with ₹1.6 crore in its opening weekend and reached ₹13.4 crore by the end of week one.
Film added another ₹6.25 crore in week 2
With Love kept up its momentum, adding another ₹6.25 crore in its second week.
Over the latest weekend, it pulled in steady crowds—earning an estimated ₹2.9 crore on Saturday and ₹2.00 crore on Sunday, and peaking at a lively 50% theater occupancy during afternoon shows.
More about the film
Directed by Madhan, the film follows Sathya Sheelan (Abishan Jeevinth) and Monisha (Rajan) as they reconnect, with Harish Kumar playing a key role.
The film's plot centers on rediscovered connections.