Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' slower than 'Baaghi 3'

Film's collections affected by competition

Baaghi 4 is having a tough time standing out with big titles like Lokah Chapter-1 (closing in on ₹200 crore worldwide) and The Conjuring: Last Rites (over ₹60 crore in India) pulling crowds.

Even with a popular cast and being part of a hit franchise, Baaghi 4's audience turnout has been modest so far—especially compared to its competition.