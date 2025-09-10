Next Article
Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' slower than 'Baaghi 3'
Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Baaghi 4 has earned ₹40 crore in its first five days of release. That sounds decent, but it's slower than Baaghi 3, which reached this milestone much quicker.
On day five alone, the film collected about ₹4 crore.
Film's collections affected by competition
Baaghi 4 is having a tough time standing out with big titles like Lokah Chapter-1 (closing in on ₹200 crore worldwide) and The Conjuring: Last Rites (over ₹60 crore in India) pulling crowds.
Even with a popular cast and being part of a hit franchise, Baaghi 4's audience turnout has been modest so far—especially compared to its competition.