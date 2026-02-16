Box office collection: 'Border 2' surpasses 'Tiger 3's lifetime collection

'Border 2' marches toward ₹500 crore in India

The movie opened huge with ₹224.25 crore in its first week and has now collected ₹321.97 crore in India after 25 days.

It has surpassed the lifetime grosses of Tiger 3 and Dunki, and has already made back a significant portion of its budget.

If this pace keeps up, Border 2 could finish with nearly ₹490 crore at the box office.