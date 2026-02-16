Box office collection: 'Border 2' surpasses 'Tiger 3's lifetime collection
Border 2 is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa.
Released on January 23 and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, the film brings together action, emotion, and a big ensemble cast.
'Border 2' marches toward ₹500 crore in India
The movie opened huge with ₹224.25 crore in its first week and has now collected ₹321.97 crore in India after 25 days.
It has surpassed the lifetime grosses of Tiger 3 and Dunki, and has already made back a significant portion of its budget.
If this pace keeps up, Border 2 could finish with nearly ₹490 crore at the box office.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into epic war stories packed with big stars and high-energy moments, Border 2 is definitely worth a look.
Its massive success says a lot about how much audiences are loving it right now!