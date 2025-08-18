Next Article
Box office collection: 'Coolie' stands tall with ₹194.25cr weekend
This Independence Day weekend, Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's War 2 went head-to-head at the movies.
Both films opened big on August 14, but Coolie pulled ahead with a ₹65cr opening day and ₹194.25cr over the weekend.
Even after a slight dip, Chennai evening shows were buzzing—occupancy hit nearly 77%.
'War 2' minted ₹173.60cr over the weekend
War 2 kicked off with ₹52cr but wrapped up the weekend at ₹173.60cr, trailing Coolie by about ₹20cr.
Lower occupancy (just 33%) and weaker turnout in cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR slowed it down.
Still, both movies smashed past the ₹100cr mark fast—so it looks like audiences are loving their festive movie fix this year.