Box office collection: 'Coolie' stands tall with ₹194.25cr weekend

'War 2' minted ₹173.60cr over the weekend

War 2 kicked off with ₹52cr but wrapped up the weekend at ₹173.60cr, trailing Coolie by about ₹20cr.

Lower occupancy (just 33%) and weaker turnout in cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR slowed it down.

Still, both movies smashed past the ₹100cr mark fast—so it looks like audiences are loving their festive movie fix this year.