Sidharth Malhotra praises wife Kiara Advani's 'War 2' performance
Sidharth Malhotra hopped on social media to shout out his wife Kiara Advani's performance in War 2, saying, "What a ride! Action, scale and so much style. @kiaraliaadvani such grace and strength on screen."
He also gave props to co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for their roles.
Kiara's role in 'War 2'
Kiara steps in as Kavya Luthra—her first time in the YRF Spy Universe (think Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan).
Her character shares action scenes and chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, adding a fresh spark to the franchise.
Box office collection and buzz around the film
Even with mixed reviews, War 2 pulled in ₹170 crore its first weekend and is now chasing ₹200 crore despite competition from Coolie.
Fans are loving Kiara's chemistry with Hrithik and her action scenes, which have helped make War 2 one of the biggest event films of the year.