'The Bengal Files' faces backlash for 'Kashai Gopal Patha' title

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Bengal Files, which is awaiting release, is facing backlash for how it depicts Gopal Mukherjee, described as a renowned Bengali fighter and key figure in the freedom movement. The movie refers to him as "Kashai Gopal Patha" ("Butcher Gopal Goat"), which his grandson Shantanu Mukherjee says is both inaccurate and insulting to their family.

Shantanu Mukherjee questions filmmakers' research on grandfather Shantanu stated that labeling his grandfather as a butcher or goat is disrespectful and questioned where the filmmakers got their information.

He pointed out that his grandfather was actually a wrestler and an Anushilan Samiti member whose ideology matched with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and who protected Hindus during the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings.

Shantanu has filed a police complaint, sent legal notice To defend his grandfather's legacy, Shantanu has filed a police complaint and sent a legal notice demanding an apology from the filmmakers.

The Bengal Files has faced criticism since its announcement for how it handles sensitive historical events, adding fuel to ongoing debates about accuracy in films based on real people.