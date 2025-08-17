Pete Davidson feels 'guilty' about attention to Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson recently got real about feeling "so guilty" for the attention his fame brings to his pregnant girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.
On The Breakfast Club podcast, he admitted, "I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s--t," explaining that Hewitt is private and "she's the one doing all the work" during her pregnancy.
The couple's relationship and pregnancy news
Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, have been together for over a year. They went public after being seen in Florida and have shown up at events like Blossom Ball 2025.
In July this year, Hewitt—who is originally from London—shared her pregnancy news on Instagram with a sonogram pic. Their first child is due this winter.
'I wish she could have the ideal pregnancy'
Davidson shared that Hewitt felt pressured to post about her pregnancy even though she wanted to keep it private.
He wishes she could have had "the ideal pregnancy" without all the spotlight but says they're supporting each other through it all with open communication.